SOCA/RAGGA FINALISTS

Nineteen Soca Artistes are preparing to battle in the Ragga and Soca Monarch Finals, slated for Saturday July 6th at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

The Finalists were chosen from among 40 Semi-Finalists who performed at the Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown on Saturday night.

In the Soca Monarch Competition, 10 finalists will challenge reigning Monarch Fireman, after there was a tie for 9th position in the Semi-Finals.

They are: Magikal;Caspa G; Dymez & Dapixel; Fonando; Zj tuffa; Fya Empress; Keido; Kemmy; Scarbz; Lola.

In the Ragga Soca Monarch Competition, 9 finalists have been selected to challenge reigning Monarch Fimba.

They are: Hance; Chewalee; Skarpyan; Fireman; Fya Empress; Dymez & Dapixel; Shady; Homey and Cleo

All finalists and a representative from the bands K-Netik and Vykinz are required to attend a meeting at the CDC Conference Room at 5 this afternoon.







