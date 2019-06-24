SVG WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has named the Women’s team for the Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship in St Lucia from 30th June to 7th July.

The 19-member team is: Samonique LaBorde and Altica Benn (goalkeepers); Shian Perry, Zeyana Charles, Rae-Dawn Nanton, Ashanti Douglas and Angel Maxwell (defenders); Lakeisha Ottley, Teffie-Ann Browne, Chrislyn Browne, Annesta Richards, Esreen Quow, Kitann Richards, Kristianne Wyllie, Dionte Delpesche and Jessica Miller (midfielders); and Areka Hooper, Denel Creese and Sherese Cyrus (forwards).

Shevorn Trimmingham is the manager, Cornelius Huggins (Head Coach), Alnif Williams (Assistant Coach), Urtis Blackette (Goalkeeper Coach), Shandel Samuel (Striker Coach), and Shevon Smith (Physiotherapist).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related