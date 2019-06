This year’s WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship will be held in Dominica from 29th June to 3rd July.

It will be a 50-overs Round Robin Championship with the two top teams from the preliminary matches contesting the Final.

The opening matches will be between Dominica and St Lucia at Benjamin’s Park, and defending Champions, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines at Windsor Park.







