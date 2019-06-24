WPP SCOLIOSIS MISSION

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently holding a Scoliosis Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this week.

Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve to the side. It can affect any part of the spine, but the most common regions are the chest area and the lower section of the back.

Team Leader for the Scoliosis Mission, Doctor Steven Hwang said, they conducted a Clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial yesterday during which they saw sixty-one patients from across the region.

Dr. Hwang said they will also be conducting eleven surgeries during this week to correct Scoliosis in a number of patients while they have a number of medical students learning from them.







