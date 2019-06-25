PM IN SEYCHELLES

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, will pay a two-day state visit to the Seychelles from this Friday June 28th.

According to the Seychelles Department of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at a ceremony to mark the Seychelles National Day Celebration on June 29th.

The Seychelles became independent from the United Kingdom on June 29th, 1976, and since 2015 the day has been celebrated as the National Day.

Several activities have been organized to commemorate the day, including a Military Parade at the Unity Stadium at Roche Caiman a central district on the main island of Mahe.

Dr. Gonsalves will also meet with President of the Seychelles, Danny Faure and other high-level Government officials during his visit.

The Seychelles Foreign Affairs Department said bilateral discussions are expected to focus on areas of co-operation in the blue economy, tourism, the environment, and fisheries among others.

Seychelles and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations in May 2017.







