SVGCC ANNUAL GRADUATION

Over seven hundred students from the four Divisions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will be graduating today.

Registrar at the SVGCC, Samantha Minors-Rouse said the students will be involved in a procession from about 1:20 p.m.

The procession will begin at the ‘Mas Shed at the Victoria Park and proceed along the O.T. Car Park, to the Main Entrance at the Victoria Park.

The official ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will include addresses from Director of the SVG Community College, Nigel Scott; the Valedictorian; and the keynote address from Vice President of Cricket West Indies and former Vice Dean of the Youth Ambassadors Program, Dr. Kishore Shallow.







