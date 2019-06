In the HAIROUN All Windward Community Football League, Calliaqua dominated their match beating Biabou 8-2 at the Brighton Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Calliaqua owed their supremacy to Dainde Gonsalves and Lindon Simon with 2 goals each, and a goal each by Tevin Thompson, Clinton Payne, Rodney Thompson and Zeddy Millington. Rendell Thomas scored the 2 goals for Biabou.

The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday afternoon at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay.







