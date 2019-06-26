CHRIS GAYLE REVERSED ODI RETIRED DECISION

West Indies batsman, Chris Gayle says he has reversed his One-Day International retirement and may even play a Cricket Test for the first time in five years.

The opening batsman, 39, said in February he would retire from One-Day International cricket after the World Cup. He has scored 10,345 ODI runs, second only to Brian Lara for West Indies, and 25 centuries.

However, on Wednesday he said: “He will definitely play the ODIs against India [in August], but he won’t play the T20s.” Gayle added: Maybe a Test match against India.”

Gayle has not played a Test since September 2014, and missed two years of 50-over cricket before returning to the international side in 2017. He has scored 194 runs in West Indies’ six World Cup matches, with a top score of 87 against New Zealand.

ODI captain Jason Holder said he did not know of Gayle’s plans until after his news conference. “If he’s dedicated to playing for West Indies any longer then I feel it’s definitely going to benefit us having him around,” he added.

West Indies play unbeaten India in their next World Cup match at Old Trafford on Thursday. They are eighth in the table with one win and four losses, and are all but out of contention for a semi-final place.







