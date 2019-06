St Lucia “A” team defeated Diamante Rugby Club of Martinique 12-11 in their 9th Annual Contest last weekend at La Clery in St Lucia, with the St Lucians now holding a 5-4 advantage in the Coldus Trophy Series.

The match was part of St Lucia’s preparation for Rugby Americas North 15’s match against St Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.







