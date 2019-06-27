National HIV Testing Day is being observed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

The National AIDS Secretariat will mark the day with an Outreach at the Windward Bus Terminal Little Tokyo from ten this morning.

The Officials will be providing FREE HIV Testing and Counselling along with distribution of CONDOMS and PAMPHLETS.

In an address to mark the day Chair of the Caribbean Regional Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS Winfield Abbot Tannis highlights the importance of the day.







