POLICE AND CRIME REDUCTION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said they have seen a reduction in crimes across the country when compared to 2018.

This statement was made by Chairman of the Police Crime Prevention Unit, Station Sergeant Bryan Archibald during the Police on the Beat Program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

Station Sergeant Archibald said for the period ending May 2018 in comparison to the same period 2019 there was a significant reduction I crime and they aim to have this this positive trend continuing.

Station Sergeant Archibald said the reduction in crime in due to a number of different contributing factors and the police Force continues to work assiduously to ensure a peaceful St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







