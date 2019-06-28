Members of the media attended a session on Investigative Journalism yesterday, hosted by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The session heard a presentation from Venezuelan Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Francisco Perez who practiced journalism for seventeen years, as well as Venezuelan Writer and Journalist Diego Se-guera via video chat.

During his presentation Ambassador Perez said investigative journalism is not only about reporting on crime and corruption. He said training in investigative journalism is very important, as it aims to uncover matters of importance that might be kept secret.

The session was attended by representatives from NBC Radio, Agency for Public Information (API), We FM and News 784.







