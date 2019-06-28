POLICE CRIME PREVENTION EXHIBITION

Vincentians and visitors have been assured that the Police would be working assiduously during the Carnival Season, to maintain law and order.

The Police Force is today hosting its Annual Carnival Crime Prevention Exhibition, outside the Central Police Station in Kingstown

The Exhibition marks the culmination of activities to mark Crime Prevention Week, which is being hosted with the theme: Securing citizens and visitors through innovative policing.

The week of activities included whistle stops around Kingstown and surrounding areas, and were intended to enlighten the public on crime prevention tips for the Carnival Season.







