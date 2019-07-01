ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

Greggs and Marriaqua advanced to the semi-finals of the HAIROUN All Windward Community Football League following quarter-final victories yesterday at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay.



In the 1st match, Greggs defeated Calliaqua 3-1, and Marriaqua also secured a 3-1 victory over Diamonds.

In other results last night, Stubbs beat North East 5-4 on penalty kicks after the match ended in a two all draw in regulation time. In the final match of the evening, North Windward sealed a 2-nil victory over Biabou.







