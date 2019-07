In the Acres A-GRI Diamonds Football Championship, Mozambique and Combined Stars played to a two all draw on Friday afternoon at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Kesron Browne and Savida Blake netted a goal each for Mozambique, while the goals for Combined Stars were scored by Kenneth Marshall and Joemel Swift.

The Championship has been suspended until after the Carnival Celebrations.







