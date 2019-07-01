Vincentians are mourning the passing of Ms. Gloria Ballantyne OBE.

Ms. Ballantyne, the First Lady of Sports, passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Thompson’s Home.

Minister with responsibility for Sports Cecil Mckie has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late Gloria Ballantyne and added that she made a sterling contribution to nation building.

The SVG Diaspora Committee of New York has joined in mourning the loss of the Vincentian Sporting Icon.

Ms. Ballantyne was inducted into the Committee’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The committee said “Ms. B”, as she was affectionately known, made an immeasurable contribution to sports and in particular netball.

Beyond sports she was also a health educator and an avid supporter of the rights of the visually impaired.







