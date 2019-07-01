JUNIOR PAN RESULTS

Congratulations are continuing to pour in for the Girls High School and the Starlift Steel Orchestra for retaining their titles in the VINLEC Junior Panorama Competition yesterday.

The Girls High School took the top spot in the Schools Category with Soca Battlefield by Fireman Hooper.

Bishops College Kingstown placed second with Mas in the Hospital by Professor and New Grounds Primary third with Bomani’s Wine For Your Life.

In the Community Bands Category – Starlift Steel Orchestra placed first with Take Me by Rasum.

Symphonix Steel Orchestra second with Rude Girl Posse by Winston Soso and Sion Hill Euphonium took the third spot with Afro Caribbean by Blacksand.

Ten steel orchestras competed in the schools category and five in the community bands category.







