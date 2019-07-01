VINCENTIAN ATHLETES WON CARICOM 10-K

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Junior Ashton and Linda Mc Dowald won the Men’s and Women’s Titles respectively at yesterday’s 14th CARICOM 10-K road race, in Saint Lucia.

It was Mc Dowald’s third consecutive win of the event. She won in 40.40 minutes. Kenisha Pascal of Grenada was second in 41.32 minutes, with Carlie Pipe of Barbados third in 41.39 minutes.



Junior Ashton’s time yesterday was 34.22 minutes faster than Kalique St. Jean of Antigua and Barbuda in 35.05 minutes, and Justin Hodge of Anguilla in 35.09 minutes.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related