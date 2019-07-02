CHAMBER LUNCHEON

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) yesterday hosted a Luncheon with members of the Business community to discuss the draft Protection of Employment Act.

Delivering remarks during the event which was held at the Beachcombers Hotel, Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Tony Regisford said they are committed to the task of ensuring an environment where local businesses can thrive.

He said however that it is also their role to ensure that employers and employees in the local business environment can work together harmoniously to ensure continued growth of the local business sector.

Mr. Regisford said the world of work continues to change rapidly and as a result of this they will continue to host events such as the luncheon and training and other developmental programs.

Economist at the Department of Labour, Steve Stewart said they are continuing to revise the draft Protection of Employment Act.

He said thus far they have held a number of discussions on the policy and he is encouraging Businesses and other employers across the country to submit their suggestions and recommendations to ensure that the new Act will cover all workplace issues.







