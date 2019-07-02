JUNIOR CALYPSO/SOCA COMPETITION

The nation’s young Calypsonians and Soca Artistes will take to the stage at Carnival City, Victoria Park this afternoon, to compete in the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions.

In the Primary Schools category of the Junior Calypso Competition, the Finalists are:

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT

SCHOOL

NAME OF SONG

Zonika Wilkinson

Kingstown Anglican School

Let my voice be heard

Gavisha Andrews

Kingstown Anglican School

Too Young

Omarie Cupid

Fair Hall Government School

Save Mother Earth

Kalique Lewis

Calder Government School

A-Team

Chanica Archibald

Greiggs Government School

Education Revolution

Matthew John

Stubbs Government School

Fastest Money

Anella Hamilton

New Prospect Primary

I lovely Country

Defending Monarch: Kristian Christopher – Layou Government School

And the Junior Calypso Finalists in the Secondary Schools category are:

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT

NAME OF SCHOOL

NAME OF SONG

Kristiana Christopher

Thomas Saunders Secondary

Wake Up

Tia Wyllie

Thomas Saunders Secondary

Youth of the Nation

Angellica Corke

Troumaca Secondary School

Legacy

Ronella Lavia

West St. George Secondary

I love my Calypso

Christopher Bacchus

St. Martin’s Secondary

It taking too long

Bevorn Baptiste

Sandy Bay Secondary

Where were you

Grennon Nero

Sandy Bay Secondary

Boots licker

DaleAnn Nero

Sandy Bay Secondary

Stop Posting

The seven Finalists in the Junior Soca Monarch Competition are:

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS

NAME OF STUDENT

NAME OF SCHOOL

NAME OF SONG

Tafari Samuel

Kingstown Preparatory School

Wave it

Chanica Archibald

Greiggs Government School

No Ride

Grennon Nero

Sandy Bay Secondary School

Kick Dust

De Andre Simmons

St. Martin’s Secondary School

Soca War

LaDonna Free

West St. George Secondary

I am Ready

Kristiana Christopher

Thomas Saunders Secondary

Shell Down

Kristian Christopher

Layou Government School

Hands up to Layou

Defending Monarch: Teshikaa Andrews – Bishop’s College Kingstown         

This afternoon’s Show begins at two o’clock, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.



