JUNIOR CALYPSO/SOCA COMPETITION

The nation’s young Calypsonians and Soca Artistes will take to the stage at Carnival City, Victoria Park this afternoon, to compete in the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions.

In the Primary Schools category of the Junior Calypso Competition, the Finalists are:

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL NAME OF SONG Zonika Wilkinson Kingstown Anglican School Let my voice be heard Gavisha Andrews Kingstown Anglican School Too Young Omarie Cupid Fair Hall Government School Save Mother Earth Kalique Lewis Calder Government School A-Team Chanica Archibald Greiggs Government School Education Revolution Matthew John Stubbs Government School Fastest Money Anella Hamilton New Prospect Primary I lovely Country

Defending Monarch: Kristian Christopher – Layou Government School

And the Junior Calypso Finalists in the Secondary Schools category are:

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG Kristiana Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary Wake Up Tia Wyllie Thomas Saunders Secondary Youth of the Nation Angellica Corke Troumaca Secondary School Legacy Ronella Lavia West St. George Secondary I love my Calypso Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary It taking too long Bevorn Baptiste Sandy Bay Secondary Where were you Grennon Nero Sandy Bay Secondary Boots licker DaleAnn Nero Sandy Bay Secondary Stop Posting

The seven Finalists in the Junior Soca Monarch Competition are:

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG Tafari Samuel Kingstown Preparatory School Wave it Chanica Archibald Greiggs Government School No Ride Grennon Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Kick Dust De Andre Simmons St. Martin’s Secondary School Soca War LaDonna Free West St. George Secondary I am Ready Kristiana Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary Shell Down Kristian Christopher Layou Government School Hands up to Layou

Defending Monarch: Teshikaa Andrews – Bishop’s College Kingstown

This afternoon’s Show begins at two o’clock, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related