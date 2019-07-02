MRS RUBY GEORGE CHAMBERS better known as AUNTY RUBY of Villa formerly of Byera died on Monday June 17th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 13th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith Mission Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery. Transportation will be provided and will leave the following places at 12:30 pm. DAZZLE and YOUNG BUCK from the Red Cross Building and ACTION from the Calliaqua Bus Stop.







