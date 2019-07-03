CARNIVAL AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is appealing to carnival patrons to protect the environment while they enjoy Vincy Mas 2019.

This appeal was made by Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund Louise Mitchell, who said people often engage in activities that have harmful effects on the environment while they enjoy the festivities.

She said if everyone decides to engage in environmentally friendly activities during Vincy Mas and throughout the rest of the year then the world will be an even better and cleaner place for all species to live in.

Director Mitchell said during Vincy Mas companies produce a lot of plastic promotional materials. She said after these plastic promotional materials are used they are just discarded and these items have a negative impact on the environment.

Miss Mitchell said plenty of the plastics from Carnival end up in the oceans and they have many negative impacts on the environment which in turn affect life on land.

Miss Mitchell is also appealing to Carnival patrons to use less plastic cups during events to reduce the amount of plastics in the environment.







