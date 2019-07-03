JUNIOR CALYPSO WINNERS

Kristian Lil Kris Christopher of the Layou Government School, was again in winner’s row in the Junior Calypso Competition yesterday at the Victoria Park.

Lil Kris placed first in the Primary School Category with his song “We Footprints Large”

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

Name of student School Title of Song Position Omani Cupid Fairhall Primary Save mother earth 2nd Calique ‘King Dré’ Lewis Calder Government School A-Team 3rd

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL CATEGORY

Name of student School Title of Song Position Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary De global monster 1st Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary It taking too long 2nd Ronella ‘Singing Ronella’ Lavia West St. George Secondary I love my calypso 3rd

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH CATEGORY

Name of student School Title of Song Position Teshia ‘Short T’ Andrews Bishop’s College Kingstown Peace 1st Grennon ‘Buffa-G’ Nero Sandy Bay Secondary Kick dust 2nd Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary Shell down de place 3rd







