JUNIOR CALYPSO WINNERS

Kristian Lil Kris Christopher of the Layou Government School, was again in winner’s row in the Junior Calypso Competition yesterday at the Victoria Park.
Lil Kris placed first in the Primary School Category with his song “We Footprints Large”
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|
Name of student
|
School
|
Title of Song
|
Position
|
Omani Cupid
|
Fairhall Primary
|
Save mother earth
|
2nd
|
Calique ‘King Dré’ Lewis
|
Calder Government School
|
A-Team
|
3rd
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL CATEGORY
|
Name of student
|
School
|
Title of Song
|
Position
|
Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
|
Thomas Saunders Secondary
|
De global monster
|
1st
|
Christopher Bacchus
|
St. Martin’s Secondary
|
It taking too long
|
2nd
|
Ronella ‘Singing Ronella’ Lavia
|
West St. George Secondary
|
I love my calypso
|
3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH CATEGORY
|
Name of student
|
School
|
Title of Song
|
Position
|
Teshia ‘Short T’ Andrews
|
Bishop’s College Kingstown
|
Peace
|
1st
|
Grennon ‘Buffa-G’ Nero
|
Sandy Bay Secondary
|
Kick dust
|
2nd
|
Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
|
Thomas Saunders Secondary
|
Shell down de place
|
3rd
