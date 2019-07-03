JUNIOR CALYPSO WINNERS

News, News & Sports, , ,

Kristian Lil Kris Christopher of the Layou Government School, was again in winner’s row in the Junior Calypso Competition yesterday at the Victoria Park.

Lil Kris placed first in the Primary School Category with his song “We Footprints Large”

 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

Name of student

School

Title of Song

 Position
       

Omani Cupid

Fairhall Primary

Save mother earth

2nd

Calique ‘King Dré’ Lewis

Calder Government School

A-Team

3rd

 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL CATEGORY

Name of student

School

Title of Song

 Position

Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher

Thomas Saunders Secondary

De global monster

1st

Christopher Bacchus

St. Martin’s Secondary

It taking too long

2nd

Ronella ‘Singing Ronella’ Lavia

West St. George Secondary

I love my calypso

3rd

 

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH CATEGORY

Name of student

School

Title of Song

Position

Teshia ‘Short T’ Andrews

Bishop’s College Kingstown

Peace

1st

Grennon ‘Buffa-G’ Nero

Sandy Bay Secondary

Kick dust

2nd

Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher

Thomas Saunders Secondary

Shell down de place

3rd

 



Advertisement