Team Rivals are the National Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Champions in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

They won the Title last weekend after a 7-wicket victory over FLOW Radcliffe at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 143-6 off 20 overs (Othneil Lewis 38), Team Rivals 146-3 off 16.4 overs (Kensley Joseph 69).







