The services of the National Accreditation Board are expected to improve following this country’s participation in a Regional Quality Assurance workshop.

Senior Education Officer in the Accreditation Unit, Descima Hamilton, and External Evaluator from the Public-Sector Reform Unit, Andrea Hazell, represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the workshop, which was held in Grenada from June 26th to 28th.

Mrs. Hamilton made a presentation on the Quality Assurance Services offered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop, organized by the Grenada National Accreditation Board drew participants from St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The training was conducted by Trinidadian Dr. Michael Bradshaw under the theme “Strengthening and Sustaining Structures and Processes for Administration of Quality Assurance in Post-Secondary Institutions in Grenada”.







