WINDWARD ISLANDS UNDER-19

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada won third round matches in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Uner-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship in Dominica yesterday.

At Benjamin’s Park, Grenada defeated Saint Lucia by 81 runs.

The scores: Grenada 215-8 off 50 overs (Seandell Regis 66, Teddy Bishop 39, and Divonie Joseph 30, Simeon Gerson 3-49), St Lucia 134 off 42.4 overs (Garvin Serieux 52 not out, Kimani Melius 31, Sylvon Charles 3-19, Jamie Buddy 3-21, Rishaad Daniel 3 -24).

At Windsor Park, St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat Dominica by 115 runs.

The scores: St Vincent and the Grenadines 252 off 49.1 overs (Romando Browne 55, Carmalo Cain 50, Jaheil Walters 40, Malakai Xavier 3-29, Savio Anslem 3-32), Dominica 137-8 off 20 overs (Taj Tavernier 56). Shaheim Caesar did not bat.

Grenada is leading the Championship with 15.5 points, St. Vincent and the Grenadines are on 5.9 points, Saint Lucia third on 5.6 points, and Dominica fourth with 5.0 points.

Today, at the Windsor Park, Grenada will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the match that will decide the Championship, and Dominica will oppose Saint Lucia at Windsor Park.







