CALYPSO SUPER SUNDAY

Sunday July 7th has been dubbed “Super Sunday” by the President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Caba Bennett.

He made this statement as eleven Calypsonians prepare to come up against Reigning Calypso Monarch, Zamfir “Man Zangie” Adams for the coveted title on Sunday in the National Calypso finals.

Mr. Bennett said this year’s final showdown promises to be a memorable one.

He said this is the first time that eleven finalists have been selected to battle the reigning monarch for the top spot.

The Show gets underway from 8pm this Sunday July 7th at Carnival City Victoria Park.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related