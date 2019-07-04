MAS AND PAN TONIGHT

Veteran Calypsonian out of Trinidad and Tobago, Farmer Nappy, will be featured during tonight’s Steel and Glitter Show at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

Farmer Nappy, who name is Darryl Henry, has been in the Calypso business for over 30 years.

Tonight will see nine Mas Bands and seven Steel Orchestras will compete for top honors at the Steel and Glitter event, to be staged by the Carnival Development Corporation at the Victoria Park tonight.

The Mas Bands will be competing for top honors in the Section of The Year competition, while the pan sides will be competing in the Senior Panorama Competition.

The show is scheduled to get underway at 8 tonight, and it would be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







