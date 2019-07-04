TAIWANESE AMBASSADOR VISIT

A Special Sitting of the House of Assembly will be held later this month on the occasion of an official state visit of the President of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen.

The President is scheduled to pay a two-day state visit on July 16 and 17, as part of a Caribbean region tour which has been deemed as “President Tsai Ing-Wen’s Journey of Freedom, Democracy, Sustainability”

The tour will include Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour of the region is aimed at further strengthening co-operation, exchanges and friendship between Taiwan and its four Caribbean allies.

While here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, President Tsai will hold talks with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Special Sitting of Parliament will take place on Tuesday July 16th at 3 p.m.

President Tsai’s delegation will comprise Senior Government Officials as well as Legislators and Business representatives.

The trip is her first to the region as Head of State and her seventh abroad since assuming Office in May, 2016.







