A Special Weather Alert remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a vigorous Tropical Wave affects the Eastern Caribbean.

The local Met Office said this alert is valid until noon tomorrow and may be upgraded at short notice, based on conditions

Residents and motorists in flood-prone areas, near rivers and streams are advised to be alert during this period.

According to the Met Office, the tropical wave should result in increased cloudiness across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) with scattered showers.

Met officials say although some degeneration has occurred within the tropical wave structure, interaction with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could cause moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds, peaking this afternoon into the night.

The office said based on model indications, rainfall accumulations in excess of 3 inches can be expected into the night with higher amounts in mountainous areas

Residents and motorists should be alert and exercise caution in areas prone to flooding and thunderstorm activity/lightning strikes. Instability could linger into tomorrow, but cloudiness and shower activity should be reduced by afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related