MISS LOVETTA (LOVE-VE-TA) CAR-MET-TA RODNEY better known as LOVE of Lewis Punnett Home and Barrouallie died on Tuesday June 25th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place tomorrow (Friday July 5th ) at the Kingstown Evangelical Church, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related