The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said Soca Monarch 2019 is shaping up to be a grand showcase of Vincentian talent.

Producer of the Soca Monarch Show from the Shows Committee at the CDC, Rodney Small said this Saturday, 21 Soca Artistes will battle for top honours at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

In the Soca Monarch Competition, 10 Finalists will challenge reigning Monarch Fireman and in the Ragga Soca Monarch Competition, 9 Finalists have been selected to challenge reigning Monarch Fimba.

Mr. Small said at the Carnival Development Corporation, they are currently fine-tuning every minor detail to ensure a great show this Saturday.

Small said he can proudly say that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has one of the best Soca Monarchs in the world based on the plans artistes have to showcase to the public tomorrow night.

Mr. Small is encouraging everyone come to the Victoria Park this Saturday for the highly anticipated Soca Monarch 2019.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related