JOHNROSE TOURISM CONFERENCE

Communication Specialist at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Johnson Johnrose has called for greater collaboration among regional stakeholders in the management and promotion of the region as a tourist destination.

Mr. Johnrose made the call, ahead of this country’s hosting of the 2019 Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development from August 27th to 29th.

He said the conference will help to lay the framework for improved collaboration among stakeholders for development of the region’s tourism industry.

Mr. Johnose said delegates will also have the opportunity to discuss some of the challenges affecting the tourism industry.







