MRS ARTHALIE POPE better known as JUNIE POPE of Lowmans Windward died on Tuesday July 2nd at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 14th at the Lowmans Windward Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery, Lowmans Windward.







