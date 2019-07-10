SVG JUNIOR SQUASH TEAM FOR CASA TOURNEY

St Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented by a nine-member team at this year’s Caribbean Area Junior Squash Association (CASA) from 14th to 20th of this month at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Club in Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago.

The team is: Dru Samuel, Roshawn Paul, Jayden George, Jaydon Williams, Mikhail Quashie, and Rashid Constance will compete in the (Boys) Division.

Ciara George, Nadira Morgan, and Jada Ross will compete in the (Girls) Division.

Teams from Barbados, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Guyana and host Trinidad and Tobago will take part.

The team is scheduled to leave here on Saturday.







