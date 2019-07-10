VINCY MAS 2019 RESULTS

The Links Mas Band has captured the 2019 Band of the Year title, following the Mardi Gras Competition held at the Victoria Park yesterday.   

The Band amassed 515 points to take the title with its production:  Come Fly With…

The second position was awarded to Blondie Bird and Friends, with 504 points for their production Climate Change: The Evolution, while  Mirage Production was third with 501 points for their production Sweet Fuh So.    

Oxygen Mas was 4th with 499 points for Treasures of the Sea, while SVG Players International took the 5th spot with 461 points for Wonders of Nature.                                                      

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND

PRESENTATION

POINTS

 

POSITION

Oxygen Mas

Treasures of the Sea

421

1st

Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band

Come fly with…….

399

2nd

BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends

Climate change ‘The Evolution’

375

3rd

SVG Players International Mas Band

Wonders of Nature

373

4th

Mirage Production

Sweet Fuh SO

361

5th

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND

 

PRESENTATION

POINTS

 

POSTION

Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band

Come fly with….

441

1st

Oxygen Mas

Treasures of the sea

414

2nd

SVG Players International Mas Band

Wonders of Nature

413

3rd



