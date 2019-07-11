CANOUAN CARNIVAL 2019

Carnival activities will continue later this month on the Grenadine island of Canouan.

This comes as Organizers of the Canouan Carnival, Club Nuevo, say they are preparing to hold their 21st annual Calendar of Carnival activities.

President of Club Nuevo, Hansel Henry said this year’s program will be packed with ten days of events from July 26th to August 4th.

This year’s theme for Canouan Carnival is once again “The Ultimate Summer Event in the Grenadines”.

He said it will be filled with high quality events from start to finish and promises that patrons are in for a grand festival this year.

Mr. Henry said people still have a few weeks to make their arrangements to ensure that they can be a part of the grand spectacle that is Canouan Carnival and he is encouraging everyone down to Canouan to be a part of their Carnival activities this year.







