LUTA ROAD MARCH WIN

National Road March King for Vincy Mas 2019 Rondy “Luta” Mcintosh said he is elated to have been judged the winner of the highly coveted competition.

He won the competition with his Hit Song “Lehgo Thing” which was a crowd favourite throughout the season.

Mr. Mcintosh told NBC News, he feels blessed to be able to represent his country for the past 25 years and the road march title adds another accolade to his brand as he is already a Cultural Ambassador.

Mr. Mcintosh said the Road March this year was the people’s song and He thanks everyone who made Vincy Mas 2019 a great year.







