MCKIE VINCY MAS SUCCESS

Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie said the just-concluded Vincy Mas 2019 was a huge success.

Vincy Mas was staged this year with the theme: Welcome to Soca Land.

Minister Mckie told NBC News, this is due to a review which was conducted on the festival for 2019 and early preparation and extensive marketing of the festival.

He said he delighted by the entire product and how it went with all the different components working together.

Minister Mckie said his Ministry worked closely with the Carnival Development Corporation and other private promoters to ensure great execution of the festival and ensuring that the festival was more exciting for patrons.

He also thanked the patrons for making the festival a success.







