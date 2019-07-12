NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TOURNEY NEWS

Ten Teams will compete in this year’s National Table Tennis Championships which will get going this afternoon at 5:30, at the Recreational Hall of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Kingstown Park.

The Singles Championships will follow with competition in the Boys and Girls Under-10, Under-13, Under-15 and Juniors Singles; as well as the Men’s and Women’s Seniors and Masters.

Men’s Singles Champion, Sean Stanley will not be defending his title this year. He will compete only in the Men’s Masters Championship.

A National Table Tennis Coach in the Division of Physical Education and Sports, Stanley said that “he will not feel right competing against youngsters that he coaches.”







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related