SVG BASKETBALL AGM RESULTS

Rohan Providence was elected the new President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation at last night’s Annual General Meeting held at the Conference Room, Upstairs the Music Centre on Grenville Street, in Kingstown.

Providence defeated the incumbent, Wayne Williams by 15 votes to 11. The other challenger was Karel Bramble, who received two votes.

A new Vice-President, Kendalle Thomas was also elected. Second Vice-President, Romon Johnson and 3rd Vice-President, Roosevelt Trent were re-elected.

Givin Forde is the General Secretary after former General Secretary, Geshell Peters failed to turn up to the meeting. Nigel Creese is the Federation’s new Treasurer, while Winston Snagg was returned as Assistant Secretary-Treasurer.

28 Clubs were represented at last night’s Annual General Meeting which also received and adopted the Federation’s Annual Report and audited Financial Statements.







