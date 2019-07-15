ALL WINDWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

Marriaqua and North Windward advanced to the Final of the HAIROUN All Windward Football Championship following semi-final victories yesterday at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Marriaqua beat Stubbs 3-nil in the 1st semi-final. Orlando Trimmingham netted two of the goals for Marriaqua, whose other goal was scored by O-ZIM Henderson.

Meanwhile, North Windward defeated Greggs 3-1 in the other semi-final. Cameron Osment scored two goals for North Windward and Kemron Osment secured the other. The goal for Greggs was converted by Kelroy Fredericks.

The Final will be played on Sunday also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







