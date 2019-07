MS GLORIA VALMA BALLANTYNE MBE of Frenches died at the age of 81. She was a Justice of the Peace. The funeral takes place on Wednesday 17th July at the Kingstown Baptist Church at Gardens Gate, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 1:00 p.m. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







