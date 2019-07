Grims beat Papa Loopers 3-2 in the other match of this year’s National Table Tennis Championships which got underway last Friday at the Recreational Hall of the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park.

The Championships will continue this afternoon at 5:30, at the Recreational Centre of the Church of Latter Day Saints also at Kingstown Park.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related