The 2019 VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships opened last Saturday at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, but heavy Rain allowed only two matches.

Young Duke defeated East Sidaz (2) 53-26 in the 2nd Division. Darren John was the leading scorer for Young Duke with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals. For East Sidaz (2) Mario Tannis top-scored with 11 points, 25 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block.

In the 1st Division, East Blazers beat Raptors 60- 42. Denroy Hutchins and Orondo Blught led the scoring for East Blazers with 11 points each, while Cody Compton scored 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal for Raptors.

Sunday’s scheduled matches had to be postponed because of rain and will be rescheduled.

The Championships will continue tomorrow. At 5:30 in the afternoon, Rockets will meet Hornets in the Under-16 Division. In the evening at 7:00, Hawks and Dragons will play their match that was rained out last Saturday, then at 9:00, there will be a 1st Division match between East Sidaz and Rising Stars.

The matches will be at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related