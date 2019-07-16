IT DAT ATLETICS ACADEMY

This year’s IT DAT Athletic Academy’s Summer Camp is in progress. It began yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and will close 23rd August with over fifty athletes expected to participate.

One of Jamaica’s top athletic coaches, Kanhai Senior will conduct sessions in the lateral Jumps, the Throws and the Hurdles. IAAF certified Coaches, Jenice Daley of St. Kitts and Vincentian Odion Hillocks will also conduct sessions.

The camp will include daily sessions from 10:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon, then from 4:00 to 6:00 in the evening.

The participants will also be addressed by motivational speakers, and will be exposed to the basics of Agriculture.







