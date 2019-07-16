MARRIAQUA SOFTBALL CRICKET

In the FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Sotfball Cricket Championship last weekend at the Richland Park Oval, Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Owia Strikers by 14 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 78 off 15 overs (Rohan Lavia 5-9), Owia Strikers 64-9 off 20 overs.

Gairy Construction Simple Boyz beat Nice Radio Clinchers by 90 runs.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boyz 149 off 20 overs, Clinchers 59 off 15 overs.



Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble (2) won from Extreme Strikers by 10 wickets.

The scores: Extreme Strikers 68-7 off 20 overs, Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble (2) 69 for no wicket off 5.5 overs.

Rain forced the suspension of the match between Israel Bruce Smashers and Hard Hitters. Isreal Bruce Smashers made 57-9 off 20 overs before the rain came. That match will continue this weekend.







