Avesco (1) defeated Howdie 3-0 yesterday in the Team Competition of the National Table Tennis Championships at the Recreational Centre of the Church of Latter Day Saints at Kingstown Park.

In the Singles, Romano Spencer of Avesco beat Caleb Howard of Howdie 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 14-12. Mikel Hazelwood of Avesco defeated Juwan Howard of Howdie 11-4, 11-4, 11-7.

In the doubles, Spencer and Hazelwood of Avesco (1) defeated Juwan and Caleb Howard of Howdie 11-9, 11-13, 11-8.

Comsport Smashers also won their match yesterday, beating Grims 3-2.



In the Singles, Mirac Creese of Comsport Smashers beat Che Connell of Grims 12-10, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10. Akeil De Roche of Grims won from Michel Creese of Comsport 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-4. Akeil DeRoche of Grims beat Mirac Creese of Comsport 7-11 12-10, 11-7, 3-11, 11-9.

In the doubles, Mirac Creese and Michel Creese of Comsport beat De Roche and Connell of Grims 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

The brothers, Michel and Mirac Creese won the Open Doubles Title last night by beating Robert Ballantyne and Quan Greaves 3-2, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12, 5-11, 11-9.

The Championships will continue at 10:00 this morning with the quarter-finals of the Juniors Competition.







