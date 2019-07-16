Ball Burners and WE FM Beachfront won matches last weekend in the DMG Furniture North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Fitz Hughes Playing Field.

Ball Burners defeated Blue United by 142 runs.

The scores: Ball Burners 249 for no wicket off 20 overs (Kacy Johnson 134 not out, Zavian Stephen 85 not out), Blue United 107 off 14.1 overs (Natasha Sampson 30, Shenezia Daniel 3-24, Zavian Stephen 2-22).

WE FM Beachfront beat Dynamic Warriors on a faster net run rate.

The scores: Dynamic Warriors 140-8 off 20 overs (Jasmine Harry 3-30, Uriah Lett 3-15), WE FM Beachfront 56-2 off 6.5 overs when rained forced the abandonment of the match.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related