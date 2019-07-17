DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Acres Agri Diamonds Football Championship, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC thumped Brownstown United 8-2 at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Keeno Matthews and Romario Dennie netted two goals each, while there was a goal each by Baldwin Debique, Jamarl Sawyer, Romando Wright, and Arie Charles. Kadeem Duncan netted both goals for Brownstown United.

This afternoon’s match will see All Stars of Chapmans taking on Top Strikers of Biabou at 4:30, also at the Diamonds Playing Field.







